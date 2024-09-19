TPD: Big Bend Cold Case Task Force taking on unsolved case of Malique Richardson

Tallahassee Police Department said the Big Bend Cold Case Task Force is taking on the unsolved case of 24-year-old Malique Richardson.

Richardson was killed at his girlfriend's apartment in July of 2022.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

In July 2022, 24-year-old Malique Richardson, a young Marine, was visiting his girlfriend when his life was tragically cut short by an unknown assailant. As part of the Big Bend Cold Case Task Force's mission, Malique’s story is now in the spotlight, and we are asking for the community’s help in finding justice.

The detectives working on the case remind us that no case is forgotten, and no truth untold.

If you have information about this cold case, you're asked to call 850-410-7611. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Together, we can bring closure to Malique’s family.

