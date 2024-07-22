"That's honestly crazy" - Neighbors weigh in on President Biden's decision to end reelection bid

Neighbors across Tallahassee are weighing in on President Biden's decision to end his reelection bid.

Some neighbors say they are shocked while others say they are not surprised.

Watch the video to hear what neighbors expect to see in the presidential race moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Closer to home, people in our neighborhoods are reacting to President Biden's decision to cut his presidential campaign short.

Susan Eldredge, Neighbor - "I'm excited about it! I'm full of hope again. I loved Biden and I thought he did a good job in office, but it's time for a change."

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, speaking with neighbors about what this historic decision means to them.

Hans Hassell, FSU Associate Professor of Political Science - "This is not something that I think anybody going into the beginning of the reelection campaign would've thought would've happened."

Hans Hassell, Political Science Professor at Florida State University, tells ABC 27 the re-election step down was unprecedented.

I checked in with neighbors in Tallahassee to see how they're feeling following this major shift in the political scene.

Eldredge - "Just exciting. We're disrupting. We're doing something different and I like that. It's exciting to me."

I asked neighbors how they think this will affect the race moving forward.

James Edwards, Neighbor - "I think, if anything, it takes a lot of momentum out of Trump's sails.. he's somebody who has put a lot of weight behind the idea of Biden being the person he's going to run against."

Many neighbors had something to say about the impact it could have on Former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Ioanna Passalaris, Neighbor - "I think this is, unfortunately, a really good thing for him. I am really sad to say that, don't get me wrong, but I think this will boost his campaign."

Hassell - "It's also a testament to the strength of the party as a whole."

I asked neighbors who they expect or wish to claim the Democratic Party's nomination. I got some mixed answers.

Yanille Colon, Neighbor - "The people want Kamala Harris right? That's the popular opinion right now."

Passalaris - "I know he just endorsed Kamala Harris to step up. I don't think that's the greatest idea. I see why that's the default move. I just think, up against Trump, she's got no shot to win and I think most other democratic members don't really have a great shot, as unfortunate as that sounds."

As neighbors wonder the possibilities that could come from this historic decision, local leaders continue weighing in.

Governor DeSantis reacted on X, criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her, "the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history."

In Northwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

