Tallahassee Urban League provides Thanksgiving meal for Frenchtown families

Tuesday, the Tallahassee Urban League hosted a Thanksgiving meal for 50 families in our Frenchtown community. The event included music and gift baskets. Community groups also offered health care and housing information for attendees.

The president of the Tallahassee Urban League says it's getting harder for families in that neighborhood to get the food they need.

"We are a food desert here in Frenchtown. When I came here to Frenchtown back in the '70s, to to FAMU and play football, we probably had 14, 15, 20 grocery stores in Frenchtown. All those grocery stores are gone now. And so Urban League plays a critical role in providing food to and for our families."

Several members of the faith community also took part in this event.