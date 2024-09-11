NEW VIDEO: TSC warns campus to seek shelter; Lively Tech in lockout mode for off-campus situation

UPDATE 4:20 P.M.

TSC updated the situation on their X account.

"At approximately 3:23 p.m., TSC Police received a call from Consolidated Dispatch reporting an incident in an apartment complex near main campus. Local police are currently responding. The shelter in place remains for main campus. Updates will be posted as new info is available."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tallahassee State College is warning students, faculty, and staff to take shelter on campus.

At 3:32 p.m., Wednesday, TSC posted on Facebook saying:

“A dangerous situation has been reported off campus near Appleyard Drive. Students, faculty, and staff should seek safe shelter immediately in the nearest building, evacuate, clear the area so emergency responders can work unimpeded. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.”

Leon County Sheriff’s Office has a helicopter circling overhead according to Flightradar24. Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting Tallahassee Police Department with an investigation. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen from the traffic camera at Dupree Street and Pensacola Street as of 3:54 p.m.

City of Tallahassee

A spokesperson for Leon County Schools confirmed Lively Technical College is in lockout mode as the off-campus situation unfolds. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the area of Appleyard Drive. Leon County School District Offices are also in lockout due to the off-campus situation.

We called Tallahassee Police Department about the incident. They are working to confirm details about what’s happening. According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, a burglary home invasion was reported nearby on West Pensacola Street at 3:10 p.m. We’re working to confirm if the activity reported near TSC is related to this situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.