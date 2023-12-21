Tallahassee Police make arrest following Mission Road homicide

Tallahassee Police say they've made an arrest following a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened at Camden Place Apartments.

Read the news release below to learn what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 21-year-old Za'mond Durant turned himself in to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) following the fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Dec. 18.

A swift and thorough investigation conducted by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit revealed Durant forcibly entered the apartment of a former female acquaintance at Camden Place Apartments, located at 2933 North Mission Road. Inside, Durant discharged a firearm in the direction of a bedroom, striking the victim. He subsequently moved into the bedroom and shot the victim again in close proximity. The victim, an adult male, who was visiting the female acquaintance, died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives collected physical and electronic evidence that helped them identify Durant as the suspect and develop probable cause for his arrest.

The swift arrest of Durant is a testament to the agency's commitment to working tirelessly to apprehend violent offenders and bring justice to the victim's loved ones. TPD reminds you to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.