Tallahassee Police investigate Trimble Road shooting

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 14, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police department are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Trimble Road.

According to TPD, responding officers located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the mouth. The victim was transported to the hospital where his injuries were determined to be serious.

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect and victim are known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made at this time. This remains an open and active investigation.

