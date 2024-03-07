Tallahassee Police arrest 58-year-old woman, homicide investigation ongoing

Tallahassee Police arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon after someone called about her dancing in a parking lot and trying to get into a caller's car.

Police found an elderly woman deceased in a home near the scene.

Read the news release from TPD below to see where the investigation stands.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Officers responded to the area reference to a female in the parking lot, dancing, and trying to get into a caller’s vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they detained the female and went into her residence to obtain clothes for her to put on. Upon entering the residence, officers located an elderly woman deceased and evidence at the scene suggested foul play. TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and developed probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Earleen Tucker for homicide. The cause of death is still under investigation pending a complete autopsy. This remains an open and active investigation.

