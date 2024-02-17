Tallahassee Health Fair shares resources with mothers to close gaps in maternal healthcare

According to the Leon County gap analysis in 2022, there’s a 10.4% low birth weight in babies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding resources for families and pregnant mothers-to-be in one location.

I look at how a baby and family fair helps with some challenges during pregnancy and raising a child in its early development.

“As a Provider, it’s really challenging to figure out how we can help everybody and theme ways that we can help each other," Dr. Astrid Gonzalez said.

Those challenges that Dr. Gonzalez is discussing have to do with women going through their pregnancy. Families have the resources for early child development in our neighborhoods.

Saturday, those resources were in one spot on the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Baby and Family Fair. Families all over Leon County and over 40 vendors were in attendance.

“In our community, we have so many gaps in care," Dr. Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is a mother of two children, she tells me she understands the lack of resources out there for children and pregnant women in Leon County.

I checked the number according to the Leon County gap analysis in 2022, there’s a 10.4% low birth weight in babies.

That’s something Women’s and Children’s Service Line Administrator, Kim Outlaw, takes notice of.

“If they can take home just one resource just one thing that helps them with whatever need they have, that would be fantastic," Women’s and Children’s Service Line Administrator, Kim Outlaw said.

Resources included local OBGYN offices, WIC programs, and more.

“This touches many families throughout the community… throughout the region," Outlaw said.

Reaching families in this community is something Gonzalez says she’s extremely happy about.

“It really seems like all of these organizations went all out to make sure that they’re here to inform families of what do and how we can help," Gonzalez said.

Doctors and others here tell me the baby and family fair is necessary in the community and convenient.