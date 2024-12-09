Tallahassee firefighters rescue dog from structure fire

Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a residential structure fire on Medart Drive.

Residents had evacuated safely, and one pet was rescued unharmed.

The fire was contained to the garage, preserving the rest of the home.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, with no injuries reported.

The Tallahassee Fire Department is investigating what caused a garage fire at a home on Medart Drive. According to TFD At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a home.

When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming from two cars and a garage.

Firefighters acted quickly, extinguishing the fire while thoroughly searching the home. Residents had safely evacuated before TFD's arrival and firefighters rescued one pet from the home, which appeared unharmed.

The fire is believed to have originated near the vehicles and spread to the garage.

The majority of the damage was contained to the garage, preserving the rest of the home.

This is the fourth fire TPD had responded to since Friday.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2:48 p.m.: TFD responded to a house fire on Kingman Trail. Crews entered a single-story residence and found fire in the laundry room, quickly spreading to the attic.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:10 a.m.: TFD was dispatched to an apartment fire located on Lake Avenue. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments. The fire was contained to one unit.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:59 p.m.: TFD responded to another apartment fire, this time located on Ocala Road. Reports indicated that people were trapped on a second-story balcony. Firefighters immediately began rescue operations while extinguishing the fire. Firefighters rescued two people from the balcony by ladder.