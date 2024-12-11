Seven Tallahassee railroad crossings to be upgraded, detours expected

Leon County has 11 crossings in the area on county-maintained roads that they are responsible for to ensure public safety.

After growing concerns over the condition of several local railroad crossings, Leon County leaders are stepping in to address the issue. Neighbors have reported deteriorating conditions, raising alarms about safety. Now, county officials are taking action to make necessary repairs and improve public safety.

“I saw broken timbers and nails that were popping up through the pavement—those are signs that something needs to be done for service repairs,” said Charles Wu, the County’s Public Works Director of Engineering Services.

At last month’s County Commission meeting, leaders discussed plans to improve the crossings. Seven of these crossings will soon be upgraded with new crossing surfaces and updated pavement markings. The specific crossings in need of repair have been listed and are displayed for the public.

“Leon County has 11 crossings in the area on county-maintained roads that they are responsible for ensuring public safety,” Wu added.

County leaders have been working closely with the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, which began operating locally in June 2019. Since then, both the county and the railroad have shared responsibility for maintaining the crossings.

"We originally planned to start these repairs in January, but we worked with the railroad to move the schedule up, and they were able to find a window to complete the work before Christmas,” Wu explained.

The primary goal is to improve safety and ensure that these crucial intersections can handle traffic with greater reliability. As repairs begin, drivers are advised to stay alert for any detours or traffic updates that may arise.

A full schedule of closures and detours will be available on the county’s website, where residents can find updated information on when work will be taking place and where road closures will occur.

