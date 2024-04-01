SEE WHERE: Three unrelated weekend shootings hurt people across Tallahassee neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three unrelated shootings that took place over the holiday weekend. In a news release, TPD detailed what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Shooting Incident / 2566 W. Tennessee St / 5:30 AM (Sunday, March 31)

Officers responded to the area after reports that a shooting occurred at the Alight West Tenn Apartments. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The victim stated that he was just sitting in a truck with two other friends when gunfire erupted. At this time there are no suspects and no arrets have been made. This is an open and active investigation.

Shooting Incident / 400 Block of College Avenue / 2:11 AM (Sunday, March 31)

While off-duty officers were working at Pot Belly’s assisting with dispersing the crowd, a shooting occurred in the roadway near the 400 block of College Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was found in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. At this time there are no suspects and no arrets have been made. This is an open and active investigation.

Shooting Incident / 3000 Block of Jim Lee Road / 6:48 PM (Saturday, March 30)

Officers responded to the area following reports that a shooting had occurred. Upon arrival, the victim, a 16-year-old male, was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left thigh. At this time there are no suspects and no arrets have been made. This is an open and active investigation.

How you can help:

Preliminary investigative efforts indicate none of these incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

