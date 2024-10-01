SEE HOW: Local nonprofit sending basic needs and supplies to neighbors through free delivery service

Leon County neighbors in need of food, water and basics can get them delivered to their homes for free thanks to 211 Big Bend and Doordash.

Another delivery event is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click or tap here to register as a volunteer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking one less worry off the plates of those families impacted by Helene.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Following along with neighbors who are bringing essentials to families -- with one order through the phone.

These are boxes of basic needs, like, "tuna, can opener, vegetable and other various shelf stable items such as that. Ready to eat meals, water, formula and diapers as well,", that are being delivered the same way you might order takeout — through Doordash.

Local nonprofit 211 Big Bend is partnering with Doordash to get these needs dropped off to anyone in Leon County who may need it.

Summer Boggs says from warehouse, to doorstep, neighbors are just looking to be the helping hand.

"They are hurting and they know other people are hurting. They want to be able to give back and be part of the solution for those who were a little less fortunate than them when the storm came through."

"Alright so four waters, four MRE's, diapers and formula right? Good to go."

211 President and CEO Matt Guse says even the drivers are excited to take part in a good deed.

"Whether they know when they're showing up to get the food or not — certainly when they drive away, they know they are contributing to recovery."

Every box here is supplied by the city of Tallahassee, Leon County and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

211 says they have delivered over 150 relief units in just a couple of days.

"We've had people call us back after they've received a shipment and thank us and let us know how grateful they are that this service is available in our community right now."

Yet another example of how strong community can be when times are hardest.

"Fortunately or unfortunately we've all had to come together quite a bit. This is our third storm in almost a year, fourth if you include the tornadoes that were devastating. So to be a part of this community to be a part of recovery in times like this is something that our organization takes a lot of pride in."

211 Big Bend will be holding one more delivery event on Thu. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It's not too late to request a delivery or even to sign up as a volunteer — just contact 211 Big Bend.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

