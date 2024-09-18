Salvation Army of Tallahassee plans to help neighbors this holiday season

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is looking for applicants for their Angel Tree program.

The program provides gifts to children 12 and under within Leon, Wakulla and Gadsden Counties.

Watch the video to here from the organization's Community Relations & Volunteer Coordinator about the value initiatives this bring to the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can now register online for a program to bring joy to kids in need this holiday season.

Registration for The Salvation Army of Tallahassee's "Angel Tree" is now open.

Officials say it's a great way to support struggling families.

"It strengthens the fabric of our community, it ensures that families don't have to worry about the financial hardships they may be going through and not having to worry about their children not receiving Christmas gifts." said Brittany Christie.

You can find more information on the program on the Salvation Army's website.

