Project Annie feeds more than a thousand neighbors for 26th year in a row

Miss Annie's next goal is to open a nursery to help tackle the need for childcare in the neighborhood.

After feeding more than a thousand families on Thanksgiving Day, the folks with Project Annie say the job is far from over. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Let's take a closer look at the impact the organization has left on the community and what is still to come.

A busy Frenchtown corner on Thanksgiving Day as neighbors waited in line for a free hot meal.

Annie Johnson, Project Annie - "And we got the food for 'em!"

Annie Johnson is widely known in the community for her efforts under Project Annie.

From feeding 150 neighbors on her first Thanksgiving feast.. to nearly 2,000 neighbors 26 years later..

Annie - "It lets them know that I care enough to celebrate Thanksgiving with them."

Miss Annie says the tradition has come a long way and she's had help.

Olivia Skinner, Volunteer - "I was doing the collard greens.."

This is Olivia Skinner's fifth year volunteering with Project Annie.

Skinner - "Because God has been good to me and I need to look out for others."

Her fellow volunteers say empathy is what draws them back every year.

Maynard Mason, Volunteer - "I can pick up the phone and get a meal anywhere. Some of these people can't do that, and they come here and they have a good, wholesome meal, and it makes me feel like a good person to be able to help provide a service like that to the community."

It's not the only kind of helping hand Project Annie is lending.

She says there's a need for childcare in the neighborhood.

Annie - "They need somewhere to go so the parents can go to work."

It's why she's working on opening Annie's nursery school. That's if she can get through several setbacks including damage to the building and a lack of funding.

Annie - "I've run into a financial problem, but I'll try to work it out."

If you want to help out, you can contact Project Annie.

Phone: 850-222-6133

Email: anniesnurseryschool@hotmail.com

