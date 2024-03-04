PHOTOS: Tallahassee named as first U.S. location for new indoor pickleball concept

A new pickleball-themed entertainment experience is planned for Northwest Tallahassee.

Tallahassee will be home to the first U.S. location for "The Pickle Pad."

Learn more about he concept and when they'll open in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, announced today the launch of The Pickle Pad. The Pickle Pad combines sport and entertainment in one venue featuring indoor pickleball courts, a chef-inspired restaurant and bar, and a plethora of social gaming options – offering fun for everyone.

The Mitchells Agency Interior Court View The Pickle Pad

The brand’s first U.S. location will open in Tallahassee, Florida at 1925 North Monroe Street in Spring 2024. The 27,000-square-foot facility will be the spot to go with friends and co-workers. Available activities at The Pickle Pad include:

Six indoor professional grade pickleball courts with casual seating for guests and designed with events in mind.

A full-service restaurant and bar,

Elevated private areas with Social Games like Billiards, Shuffleboard, Soft Tip Darts, Dome Hockey and more…

Indoor green spaces with yard games like Cornhole, Ladder Ball, Ping Pong, Eight-Person Foosball, 4 Connect in a Row, Tumbling Timbers and more …

… The Pickle Pad will also feature PICLZ Pickleball Training Simulator.



“We are excited to bring this awesome venue to the North Monroe Street Corridor,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Indoor Active Brands. “Tallahassee is the perfect market to launch The Pickle Pad - as we look to create a destination for both pickleball enthusiasts and novices, offering fun, great food and social activities for the community to enjoy. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., according to the Annual Growth Report published by USA Pickleball. They estimate that 1 in 6 Americans play pickleball! That is why The Pickle Pad will be a great outlet for residents and college students in Tallahassee and beyond.”

The Mitchells Agency Crave Social Eatery restaurant interior

This indoor “eatertainment” venue will allow guests to enjoy top quality food at the restaurant or courtside. It will offer something for everyone, including indulgent treats and healthy options, wine, beer and more.

The Pickle Pad offers a laid-back vibe and comfortable setting where friends, co-workers and family can gather to socialize, compete, exercise, and dine. The venue offers a unique space that is perfect for private events and parties. Various membership packages will be available, catering to all types of guests and athletes.