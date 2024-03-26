Parent arrested at Godby High School following argument with student

A Leon County parent was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office said a man got in an argument with a student, brandished a knife and kicked a school resource deputy.

No one was hurt during the incident which played out in a school parking lot.

Read the LCSO news relesae below to see what happened.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, March 25th around 7:15 a.m. the Leon County School Resource Deputy at Godby High School responded to an incident involving a parent on school grounds.

The preliminary investigation determined a student mistakenly walked in front of a vehicle in the school drop-off area, driven by 34-year-old Thomas Ivester.

A verbal altercation involving Ivester and the student took place and quickly ended.

The student left the area and proceeded to the student parking lot. Ivester however, followed and re-engaged with student, resulting in a heated argument.

During this confrontation, Ivester brandished a large knife and made threatening remarks towards the student. As the situation escalated, the SRD swiftly intervened, detaining Thomas and discovering the knife in his vehicle.

During the process of his arrest, Ivester also committed Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer by kicking the SRD, though no injuries were sustained.

Ivester was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility to face charges related to this incident.

