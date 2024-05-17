Organizations working to get Tallahassee neighbors back on their feet

Salvation Army has helped over 600 people since the storm hit Tallahassee.

Salvation Army and Tallahassee Urban League partnered together to serve neighbors breakfast Friday morning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been one week since the Tallahassee neighborhood experienced severe weather and now neighbors are coming together to help each other out.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood where this parking lot was full of neighbors grabbing hot meals from salvation army Friday. I spoke to a couple of those neighbors, and they tell me this, was heartwarming.

It’s been one, emotional, devastating, and tiring week for many Tallahassee neighbors

“We have never been through this; we are new to this.”

A week that Rashina Nickeo knows, she’s not going to forget, but a week that she feels the most gratitude.

“I’m thankful for all that help that Tallahassee has been trying to get together.”

Help she received from salvation army and Tallahassee urban league Friday morning.

“we’re excited to partner with the urban league and provide a free breakfast meal to those in the community.

Serving a hot meal to neighbors during a difficult time right now hits a little different for Brittany Christie from salvation army as Tallahassee is where her roots are.

“It’s just been very rewarding being able to help in the community that you were raised in but it’s all about teamwork.”

Brittany tells me so far, they’ve helped a little over 600 neighbors since the storm

“I was leaving house and the power came on”

Neighbors like William Tucker.

William says he’s never experienced anything like this before but he knows neighbors have his back during this time.

“There’s been a lot of good Samaritan activities going on around the city and that’s a good thing.”

Giving or receiving a hot plate of food, and seeing smiles all around knowing a storm will not take away the strength, neighbors in Tallahassee has for one another.

“Tallahassee does not get impacted like this but i am thankful for what is happening today.”

Brittany tells me them and Tallahassee urban league were able to give out over 30 meals Friday morning.

