Officials report a decrease in gun thefts but emphasize the need for continued community involvement

Law enforcement and community leaders say it's good to see a decrease, there are still more steps that can be taken.

Solutions included billboard campaigns, and simple safety measures like locking car doors and keeping your guns locked away in a secure space.

Watch the video above to hear from Tallahassee's law enforcement about gun violence trends.

More attention is being put on gun violence in the capital city.

I look at how the numbers are trending, and what's next in the initiative to keep guns off the streets.

Looking at gun violence in the capital city.

The Tallahassee Police Department says there were 22 homicides in 2024 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 13th.

They also say 149 guns were stolen from unlocked cars in 2024. But that's less than the 191 guns stolen in 2023. Those guns were used in violent crime.

"We must remain steadfast because the only way we're going to reduce gun violence in our community for us all is to act."

Tpd deputy chief, Maurice Holmes, says even though there's a decrease, more steps need to be taken.

That's why law enforcement and local leaders gathered at the Tallahassee Urban league to talk about solutions.

Solutions that included billboard campaigns, simple safety measures like locking car doors and keeping your guns locked away in a secure space.

"The trends are going down."

LCSO Chief of Investigations, Bobby Green, tells me what's the key to reducing gun violence.

"Consistency. We have to consistently keep doing things over and over again. That's how you formulate a repetitive thing, not just once a year, twice a year, every time you time. Then we'll change the pattern."

I've told you about the Leon County Sheriff's office gun safety initiative with their Snap Safe lock boxes. Now, both TPD and LCSO plan to continue gun prevention initiative with their Tallahassee Urban League.

An initiative that's trying to achieve a common goal.

"We are our community. We must act as a community."

Community leaders say these are just small steps to eliminating the problem here in Tallahassee. In Northwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.