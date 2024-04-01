Northwest Tallahassee teacher in the running to be "America's Favorite Teacher"

A Tallahassee teacher is in the running to be "America's Favorite Teacher."

Watch the story to hear from him and see why his mother is one of his most powerful inspirations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Working hard to make Tallahassee shine on a national stage.

“It’s not just me, it’s my whole community.”

I’m Kendall Brandt in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood where one teacher is in the running for a nationwide contest.

Dillard’s Polikarpov says his students are his favorite part of teaching at the School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre. “They are talented. They are gifted. They give me more than I ever deserve and because of that, I am motivated to come here every day and give them the best I can.”

The Florida State graduate teaches band for elementary and middle school students.

One of his biggest inspirations: his mother.

“My mom left Ukraine escaping persecution in hopes of a better life, and now I am living the life that she has always wanted and I want to be able to share that with her.” That’s why he put his hat into the ring to become America’s Favorite Teacher.

It’s a nationwide contest among teachers who make a big impact in their student’s lives. The impact he makes is something personal to him.

“I’ve never had a father and I met my father figures in music. I want to be able to share the same legacy of them gifting the students their time, their patience, their kindness and being the same role model for them that my band directors were for me.”

He is a role model for students like 6th grader Jusiah Barnes. He says his favorite part of school is, "the band program. I am always pushing myself to become better at playing my instrument.”

He says his teacher, Mr. Dillard's, deserves this big award. “He has all the qualities that a good teacher should have like being funny and always pushing us to be our best.”

If voters agree with Barnes, Dillard's could win $25,000. He says he has a plan for the money. “I want to donate a portion of it back to Leon County Schools, the place where I found my home.”

Dillard's says him being in the running means more than he can express. “The bigger picture is it’s not just me, it’s my whole community, the places I have been and where I come from.”

You can vote for Polikarpov here.You can vote once every 24 hours to show you think he’s America’s Favorite Teacher.

