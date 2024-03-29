NEW NUMBERS: Friday's deadly crash involving a cyclist marks the first of 2024 in Tallahassee

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New records from the Tallahassee Police Department show there have been 23 crashes involving bicyclists in the city so far in 2024. One crash resulted in the death of a cyclist. That crash took place early Friday morning on North Monroe Street near the Interstate 10 interchange.

Early Friday morning on their Facebook page, TPD posted:

I asked TPD how these numbers compare to 2023's numbers. Their records show the following:

63 Crashes Involving Bicyclists 1/1/23 – 12/31/23

1 Crash Involving Bicyclists with Death 1/1/23 – 12/31/23

23 Crashes Involving Bicyclists 1/1/24 – 3/29/24 8 a.m.

1 Crash Involving Bicyclists with Death 1/1/24 – 3/29/24 8 a.m.

Last October, TPD said, "Tallahassee is one of the top 15 cities in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists." TPD offered the following tips to prevent these kinds of crashes in the future.