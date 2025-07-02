New measles case reported in Leon County; doctors say no major concern as of now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first measles case in Leon County this year has been reported, according to the Florida Health Department. But doctors say the public shouldn't be "overly concerned."



According to the Florida Department of Health's Reportable Diseases database, the person infected contracted the virus while out of the country and is between 25 to 29 years old.

The new case brings the total number of measles cases in Florida this year to three while over 1,000 cases have been reported nationwide.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A measles case has been reported in Leon County, according to the state health department.

It brings the total number of cases in Florida to three while over a thousand cases were reported nationally as of July.

But TMH Family Physician Dr. Del Carter says the public shouldn't be overly alarming because of the measles vaccine.

"It is always, you know, concerning when we start to see certain illnesses. A lot of physicians who are trained in the United States have likely never seen measles. With that being said, we're pushing for vaccinations,” Carter said.

He tells ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith the measles is a highly contagious virus that cause a rash, fever and red eyes.

But the vaccine is about 93% effective with one dose and 97% effective with two doses, according to the CDC.

“We can get herd immunity by having a certain amount of the population vaccinated,” he said.

Smith talked to some neighbors to get their reactions to the case.

"It's surprising to see a measles case in the current day,” Jose Gonzalez said.

The Florida Health Department data reports the person infected is between 25 to 29 years old.

But vaccines usually become available at 12 to 15 months, making some neighbors concerned about younger kids.

"I think most of us who are adults have been vaccinated. I think the concern is usually for the kids, for the little babies that haven't been vaccinated,” James Waczewski said.

Dr. Carter says populations most at risk are people unvaccinated, pregnant and immunocompromised.

"In that setting, just all the good things we should always be doing, washing our hands, you know, not being around other people that are sick will be helpful,” he said.

Dr. Carter tells Smith anyone who's concerned about experiencing potential symptoms to call their primary physician, but people should consider getting the vaccine if they haven't already.

