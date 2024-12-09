Neighbors voice concerns with drilling at Apalachicola River as court hearing challenges the project

Neighbors voiced concerns with a drilling project at the Apalachicola River permitted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The permit is being challenged this week in court.

Watch now to hear from neighbors who spoke at the demonstration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The future of the Apalachicola River basin is being decided in court this week.

I'm Alberto Camargo, here at the Apalachicola River, a body of water that is crucial for several of our neighborhoods.

I'm breaking down what's at stake, and how neighbors are responding to the situation.

Clearwater Land & Minerals is the company that wants to drill for oil here.

An area just west of the river in Calhoun County, about 14,000 feet deep.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection granted Clearwater a permit to do so in April.

But local nonprofit Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging the permit in court with an administrative hearing.

That's what is being heard this week.

In its filing, Riverkeeper calls the project "incomplete" and says it would negatively affect wildlife, drinking water and the fishing and oyster industries.

The DEP says it cannot comment further since legal action has been taken.

The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners discussed the drilling permits in its May 7 meeting.

I reached out to all commissioners, but did not get a response.

While the hearing plays out in the courtroom, neighbors took the steps of the DEP office Monday to voice their opinions.

Including one local fifth grade class who made the trip as a group.

"For all of the oil companies, I think you should take that drill and shove it where the sun don't shine."

Among several neighbors who spoke at the demonstration, I spoke with Cameron Baxley with Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

She says the river basin's status as a biodiversity hotspot is more valuable than the potential economy boost from oil.

"My job is to make sure these voices are heard and speak up on behalf of the river and the bay. We don't want to lose it. If you lose it, it's really hard and really expensive to try and get it back."

The administrative hearing is set for daily sessions through the end of this week.

Each starts at 9 a.m. at the Divison Of Administrative Hearings.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

