Mother-daughter non-profit organization steps up to mothers during holidays

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a mother-daughter non-profit stepping up to help families in need. Women Empowering Each other is the name of the organization.

The Northwest Tallahassee organization plans to distribute these items to families in hopes to help as many as they can.

I spoke to operations manager, Stalandria Mckinisey, how important it is for them give back to their community.

"I think with just a lot of the influx; how high it is now, a lot of our necessities, they're not declining they're actually increasing. It serves that middle ground need."

McKinsey also tells me they've given out over 50,000 baby items over the last 2 months.

The Women Empowering Each Other plans to hold distributions on Dec. 23rd and 24th. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.