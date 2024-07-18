Man in stable condition following Northwest Tallahassee shooting, sheriff's office investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a news release, Leon County Sheriff's Office said the following about an investigation that began Wednesday night:

Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at Blountstown Street and Parklawn Street around 9:45 p.m. last night and found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in this case should call (850)606-5800, or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers at (850)574-TIPS.

