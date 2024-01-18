Man and boy killed in Northwest Tallahassee shooting; TPD investigating

Two people are dead, and Tallahassee Police are investigating what happened late Wednesday.

A man and a boy were found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Griffin Heights Apartments.

Read the news release from Tallahassee Police to see where the investigations stands now.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. at Griffin Heights Apartments, located at 1010 Basin Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital where they sadly succumbed to their injuries.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.