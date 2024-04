UPDATE 5:30 P.M.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim in this case is a woman. She died of several gunshot wounds.

LCSO also said the situation appeared to be domestic in nature.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is working a death investigation.

The investigation began Monday afternoon in the 6500 block of Rivers Bank Way.

Neighbors are urged to stay away from the scene until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.