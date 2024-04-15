Leon County Schools announces Godby High School to open Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School announced Godby High will be open Monday after flooding closed the high school on Thursday and Friday.

"After a lot of hard work, Godby High School has passed all the necessary requirements to be open for school on Monday, April 15, 2024. Thank you to everyone who helped," the district said in a post to X on Sunday night.

After a lot of hard work, Godby High School has passed all the necessary requirements to be OPEN for school on Monday, April 15, 2024. Thank you to everyone who helped. Thank you, Principal Cole and the Godby teachers and staff. We will see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/R7VSqfYqG7 — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) April 14, 2024

ABC 27's Maya Sargent got an inside look, Friday, at the behind-the-scenes work happening into the weekend to get the school prepared to be re-opened.

Crews worked on site all weekend to get the facility ready as quickly and safely as possible.

"To see a pond where a teacher would usually park, that's a bit daunting," said Principal Desmond Cole on Friday.

Cole said impacts to the school included over 70% of water damage to their campus and damage to some equipment.