Leon County Schools announces Godby High School to open Monday

Flooding closed the high school on Thursday and Friday.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 14, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School announced Godby High will be open Monday after flooding closed the high school on Thursday and Friday.

"After a lot of hard work, Godby High School has passed all the necessary requirements to be open for school on Monday, April 15, 2024. Thank you to everyone who helped," the district said in a post to X on Sunday night.

ABC 27's Maya Sargent got an inside look, Friday, at the behind-the-scenes work happening into the weekend to get the school prepared to be re-opened.

Crews worked on site all weekend to get the facility ready as quickly and safely as possible.

"To see a pond where a teacher would usually park, that's a bit daunting," said Principal Desmond Cole on Friday.

Cole said impacts to the school included over 70% of water damage to their campus and damage to some equipment.

