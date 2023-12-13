Leon County School Bus involved in Wednesday morning crash; FHP explains what happened

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Jeep and a Leon County School bus were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said there were 17 students on the bus. No one was hurt. The crash happened at 6:42 a.m.

In their report, FHP said a gold Jeep Patriot was traveling north in the inside lane of travel on US 27. FHP said a Leon County School Bus was traveling north in the outside lane of travel on US 27, preparing to turn right.

FHP said the bus began to slow in order to make a right turn. At that time, FHP said an uninvolved vehicle that was also traveling north in the outside lane of travel on US 27, abruptly changed lanes to the inside lane of travel.

FHP said this action caused the Jeep to swerve to the right in order to avoid a collision. Subsequently, the Jeep began to rotate in clockwise manner. The left side of the Jeep struck the rear of the bus. Both Vehicles came to final rest in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Commercial Airport facing north.

The Jeep's driver was a 39-year-old man from Havana. The school bus driver was a 54-year-old woman from Tallahassee.