LCSO: 13-year-old Griffin Middle School student brought a handgun to campus; how school leaders found the gun

A 13-year-old student has been arrested after the Leon County Sheriff's Office said the student brought a loaded handgun to school.

The student arrested went to Griffin Middle School.

Read the news release below to see what led to the arrest.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday morning, September 12th, a 13-year-old Griffin Middle School student arrived on campus with an odor of marijuana. School administrators conducted a search of his bookbag and found a loaded handgun. Administrators immediately turned their findings over to the School Resource Deputy (SRD) on campus.

The weapon was determined to be a Taurus 9mm. Also, inside the bookbag was a container with suspected cocaine (11 small individual baggies).

LCSO is appreciative of school administrators for recognizing an issue and taking swift and decisive action.

The student is charged with felony Possession of Weapon on School Grounds, Possession of Weapon by a Minor and Possession of Cocaine (with intent to sell).

Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons and drugs on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.