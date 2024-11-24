Watch Now
Investigation underway into deadly fire in Northwest Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead after a fire on Yancey Street, in Northwest Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to the home, between 1506 and 1514 Yancey Street at 8:22 Sunday morning.

Location of fatal fire on Yancey Street in Northwest Tallahassee

According to TFD's press release, crews found heavy fire coming from a residence. During a search, one victim was found inside the structure deceased.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

This was the second of two fires TFD responded to Sunday.

Just before 8:00 a.m., TFD also responded to a mobile home fire on Rachel Cooper Lane. Nobody was found to be inside. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

