Generation Revival Church will host a free gas giveaway ahead of their launch

Generation Revival Church is the latest church coming into our Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

The church has an initiative to fill the tanks of 100 families on Friday.

Watch the video to hear from the church's pastor regarding the reward when giving back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The newest church in our Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood wants to fill your tank.

Generation Revival Church has set plans for a free gas giveaway on Friday, June 14th.

Ahead of their official launch Saturday, the church wants to get involved in the community by giving out gas to 100 families.

This giveaway comes one month after 3 tornadoes destroyed homes in Leon county.

Pastor Ryan Holly Jr. speaks on the feeling of giving back to neighbors in their time of need.

"We have a saying that "We are a solution to the community." That's the reason God trusts us with wealth, we're really here just to provide solutions and to be a blessing to people from all walks of life." said Holly Jr.

Friday's gas giveaway will be held at the Circle K located off of W Tennessee Street starting at 5 P.M.