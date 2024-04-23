Watch Now
Garbage truck strikes, kills man in Northwest Tallahassee; see where police are investigating

Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 23, 2024
  • Tallahassee Police are investigating how garbage truck hit a man Tuesday morning.
  • That man died at the hospital.
  • Read the TPD release below to see where the investigation is happening.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the area of Carp Lane and Sail Court at approximately 11:14 a.m.

One person, an adult male, was collecting trash on the back of a garbage truck. Preliminary findings indicate the man was struck by the truck as it pulled forward. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as this is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

