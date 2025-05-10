First-ever Bethel Christian Academy launched in NW Tallahassee

The first-ever Bethel Christian Academy career Expo took place Friday morning on Tallahassee's Northwest side.

There was an 18-table set-up for students and parents to rotate to learn about careers in STEM, law enforcement, mental health and more.

Finding out what kids can be when they grow up. That's the goal of Bethel Christian Academy's Career Expo. I'm neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam in Northwest Tallahassee. I got to see how this came about.

"I hope that this is a premier learning experience for them, but I also want them to have fun; this is a way that we're wrapping up the school year."

Bethel Christian Academy Dean of Students, Craig Simmons says Bethel Christian Academy had just one goal for this event:

"Hands on activities!"

The 3-phase expo focused on career paths, STEM, and mental health. Over 50 students were slated to be in attendance along with parents, law enforcement, first responders, and other vendors.

"It's important that these young men be exposed to these programs at this career expo to learn that they can be more than a YouTuber or play sports."

Corey Pendleton is the Executive Director of Programs at Bethel Christian Academy. He tells me he understands what interests adolescents, but he says it's still important to expose them to traditional career futures.

"It's amazing to be in this position."

It's a project Bethel Christian Academy has been working on for months, with big plans for the future.

"This is something we're going to turn into an annual event!"

"The community has been very responsive to this."

