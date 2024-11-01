Firefighters respond to structure fire at Red Roof Inn on Hospitality Road in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on Hospitality Road on October 31.

Heavy smoke and flames were found on the second floor of a two-story building.

Firefighters rescued one individual and confirmed other occupants had exited safely.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Tallahassee fire department is investigating what caused a fire at the Red Roof Inn.

According to TFD, they responded to the fire at 9:29 Thursday morning.

The fire started in one of the units but quickly spread, damaging three units.

According to the owner of the property, despite the fire being contained to the three units, the entire building is without power.

"this morning was horrific"

Keica Hendricks is staying in the Red Roof Inn at a neighboring building on the property when the fire broke out.

She says she remembers waking up to the smell of smoke.

"I woke up and it felt like someone had around my throat. I couldn't breathe" 1:45

She along with several others staying at the motel are evacuees from Perry following Hurricane Helene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

