Fatherhood panel in Northwest neighborhood aims to build stronger relationships in household

A fatherhood panel was held at Bethel Life Family Center, designed to break social stigmas and build stronger relationships.

live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. Watch the video above to hear from panelist and mental health therapist about the subject on fatherhood.

BROADCASTS TRANSCRIPT

“All-Pro Dad is an organization that’s designed to get dads to come in, have a safe space to talk with their children…

Corey Pendleton is Director of Bethel Family Life Center and a part of the All-Pro Dad Chapter of Tallahassee…

He tells me why it was important for them to create a safe space for dads in our communities during the fatherhood discussion panel at Bethel Life Center…

“When men network with each other, their children are seeing males interact in a positive way and that just goes a long way…”

The panel was designed for dads, granddads, and stepdads to break social stigmas and find ways to build stronger relationships with their children and help their mental health…

It’s something Pendleton wants to fix…

“As a father, especially as a black farther… you never stop being a father. You going to have to always be there for your kids. We’re seeing an increase in single parent households, so I think it’s important that we do galvanize fathers to come together, not only for their own kids, but to reach out and mentor other kids.”

Mental Health Therapist, Andre Shaw. He tells me the key to a healthy relationship between the father and child…

“It all depends on the education, understanding, the flexibility, and the parenting skills of the parent.”

Shaw also says...

The interpretation is very important for them to understand the lessons you try to teach them.”

Having understanding… something Pendleton says… could be beneficial in the long run…

“Our generation to come will be in a much better shape…”