Community outreach event highlights changes neighbors want to see in the Griffin Heights neighborhood

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association hosted a community outreach event to unite neighbors and find out what changes they want to see within the neighborhood.

Neighbors told the association they want more single-family housing and less drug and crime activity.

Watch the video to learn about other resources neighbors accessed at this event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bringing neighbors together and tackling issues within the Griffin Heights community. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, where a holiday gathering also served as a means of improvement neighbors want to see here.

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association says it's on a mission to improve the quality of life in the community.

"This gathering is a celebration of community connection and the season of giving."

Saturday, they invited neighbors to gather for a holiday social event with music and food where the future neighborhood grocery store will sit.

About 20 neighbors came out to mingle with each other and connect with resources like the Legal Aid Foundation.

The Association also took time to speak to each neighbor about what kind of changes they want to see in the neighborhood.

Lachanthia Hall, Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association - "The feedback is they want to see more single-family homes, stop the killing, want to see drugs eliminated and so that's the feedback we got today."

The association says they want to try to do these gatherings at least once a month for the community.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

