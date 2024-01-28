Community comes together to raise awareness about maternal health issues

During the Glowing while Growing Maternal Health event woman shared experiences from their pregnancy while showing support for others.

Blood pressure cuffs were available at the event for women to better monitor their blood pressure during their pregnancy.

Watch the video above to hear from mothers and learn more about the issues some mothers experience.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I think that my kids are why I do what I do… My kids are why I’m here, they’re why I try to help other moms…”

Keshia Jenkins is a mother of four in Tallahassee.

Saturday Jenkins, expecting mothers, those who have had children and the community came together for the Glowing While Growing Maternal Health awareness event in the NW Tallahassee neighborhood.

“I feel like in Tallahassee we have a lack of resources but that’s why I’m here at the maternal health fair because they have a lot of resources that have come out within last couple of years…”

Resources that are much needed.

Data from Florida Health Charts in 2022 shows that in Leon County for 100,000 live births, there were at least 72 maternal deaths. Meaning a woman died while pregnant or within 42 days of the pregnancy ending.

That’s higher than the state average of 15 point 2.

Numbers like these are part of the reason Jenkins says it’s important to show support to mothers to be.

“Empower them… empowering them is what I love to do…

For others the day was also an opportunity to learn about using doulas and midwives. Along with the health factors that often lead to death.

“It’s just so important to spread the education out there… Allowing the community to come in for a free event to get free items to help support them to raise awareness of the issue…”

Chris Szorcsik is the executive director of Capital Area Healthy Start. While some women face challenges during the pregnancy - she says there are ways to reduce some potential issues.

“The key to having a successful pregnancy is being healthy before getting pregnant. It’s really important for our moms to get the support that they need in pre-pregnancy and early in pregnancy…”

Showing support… and Sharing experiences… Something Jenkins says is a great first step to facing maternal challenges…

“I really do enjoy talking to other mothers, especially moms who may not know…”

