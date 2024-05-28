City Church Tallahassee announces major expansion project

City Church Tallahassee is growing.

The church plans the construction of a new 17,740 square-foot addition.

Read their news release below to see what else is planned.

NEWS RELEASE:

City Church Tallahassee [citychurchtallahassee.com], is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of a significant expansion project at their campus in Tallahassee, Florida. Made possible through the generous contributions of members during the [citychurchletsgo.com]“Let’s Go!” [citychurchletsgo.com] initiative, this expansion will allow the church to better fulfill its gospel-driven mission. The ceremony is scheduled for May 30, 2024, and will kick off with a family-friendly block party and groundbreaking celebration starting at 5:30 pm.

For more than 16 years, City Church Tallahassee has been a beacon of hope and community in the region, dedicated to creating a dynamic and vibrant local church experience. The Let’s Go! initiative is a two-year expression of its vision to be for the gospel and for the city to expand its reach in Tallahassee and beyond. The expansion will allow City Church to enhance its facilities significantly, including a new auditorium for Sunday gatherings, an expanded lobby area, upgraded children’s theater and classrooms, and dedicated spaces for student gatherings and discipleship.

“City Church started with a passion to take the gospel to our city and that vision has continued to grow,” said Lead Pastor, Dean Inserra. “This new space will allow us to reach our city like never before, creating opportunities to serve and connect with our community in profound ways. We can’t wait to see how God will use this facility to extend His love, truth, and grace throughout our city for generations to come.”

The Let’s Go! project will include the construction of a new 17,740 square-foot addition and the renovation of 34,461 square feet of existing space. Enhancements will be made to the building’s exterior and main entrance, elevating the church’s presence and accessibility in the community. The expansion is designed by the renowned [equipstudio.com]Equip Studio [equipstudio.com] team and construction is led by the Tallahassee commercial construction experts at [sperryconstruction.com]Sperry Construction [sperryconstruction.com].

Sperry Construction, known for its commitment to quality and community-oriented projects, has been a crucial partner in bringing this vision to life. "Our continued collaboration with City Church has been incredible," said Bart Wells, President of Sperry Construction. "We are excited to break ground on this project that promises to not only enhance the church’s physical footprint but also its capacity to serve and impact the community."

The partnership between City Church and Sperry Construction is a testament to their shared commitment to serving and enhancing the Tallahassee community. This expansion is poised to create new environments for connection, worship, and community service, furthering City Church’s mission to connect, equip, and send people to impact their city and beyond.

For more information about the groundbreaking event and the Let’s Go! initiative, visit [citychurchletsgo.com]www.citychurchletsgo.com [citychurchletsgo.com].

