After mom of 8 was killed in Griffin Heights shooting, pastors call for action

A group of pastors and a city leader joined at the steps of the Griffin Heights Apartment complex after a mother of 8 was killed and another was injured in a Monday morning shooting.

This is at least the 11th shooting in Tallahassee this year.

Watch the video to hear their thoughts on how to end the gun violence:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a mother of 8 was killed and another woman was injured, neighborhood leaders came together to address the issue of gun violence.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson, Pastor Greg James, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and others gathered outside of the Griffin Heights apartments on Basin Street Tuesday.

Their message: stop the gun violence.

They talked about steps that need to be taken when it comes to increasing trust in law enforcement in this neighborhood and youth programs aiming to keep kids out of trouble.

As a leader who transformed his life after spending time in prison the 1990s, Pastor Greg James said it’s important to keep spreading the message.

“We’re not going to stop because sooner or later, someone is going to hear the message," James said.

This follows a shooting Sunday evening that killed one woman and injured another.

That victim is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries.

Tallahassee Police are still searching for the person behind this shooting.

If you have any information, call Tallahassee Police at 850-606-5800.

