Youth church director and school employee arrested amid new and previous molestation allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County School employee and local church youth director is on administrative leave following molestation allegations.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office previously investigated Booker in 2020 for similar allegations involving three juveniles.

Booker has been arrested on charges including Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Molestation from 2020 and 2025

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, they began investigating 40-year-old Terrance Booker.

Booker was accused of sexually molesting a juvenile male member of the church.

Leon County School communications director, Chris Petley, confirms Booker is employed at W.T. Moore Elementary School.

Petley also told ABC 27 News, Booker has been placed on administrative leave after disclosing the allegations earlier in the week to the district.

William Millard, principal at W.T. Moore Elementary, addressed the allegations to parents, teachers, and staff:

“The safety of our students will always be my number one priority. That is why we took the steps to place Mr. Booker on leave when we did and why I am informing you of this situation. I will communicate any additional information that is pertinent to our school community when and if it becomes available.”

LCSO says they previously investigated Booked back in 2020 after allegations of him sexually molesting three male juveniles who were members of the same church.

The investigation did not yield enough evidence, and the case was placed into a suspended status pending any new information, according to LCSO.

Through the 2025 investigation, probable cause was established in both the 2020 and 2025 cases for one count of Lewd and Lascivious Battery and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

Booker has been arrested and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

LCSO did not say whether the incidents were isolated. It’s also unknown whether the incidents happened on church or school property.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents, or unreported incidents, contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in person or by telephone at (850)606-3300.

