Woman accused of animal cruelty has past with animal control; how the shelter is helping those animals

Documents obtained by ABC 27 show a woman charged with ten misdemeanors relating to animal cruelty has had 53 animal control visits since 2016.

After her arrest, 50 more dogs came into the Tallahassee Animal Service Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A woman arrested on animal cruelty charges has had animal control visit her home 53 times since 2016. Dozens of dogs from Judy Dubois’ property came to the Tallahassee Animal Service Cente following her arrest Thursday.

To help meet that need, neighbors are jumping in to help those pets.

Kathy Maiorana is a volunteer at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center and fosters dogs frequently, with Nugget in her home for four months. "I took in another foster, Shay, on Friday and I am hopeful she will get adopted shortly."

While she was happy to help find Shay a temporary home, she said seeing the dogs come in to the shelter is upsetting. "Seeing the number of animals that have come into the shelter over the last month is really heartbreaking."

Over 90 dogs came in in the last 30 days from Judy DuBois property.

50 arrived Friday.

She has been charged with 10 misdemeanors relating to animal cruelty, but this isn't her first run in with law enforcement or animal control.

Since 2016, animal control has visited her home 53 times.

Nine of those visits resulted in citations due to dogs running loose from her property, but none noted inhumane conditions until April of this year.

I spoke with Dubois Monday afternoon and she told me she's not making any comment right now.

With dogs flooding the kennels, volunteer Amelia Angleton said it's sad to see the shelter overwhelmed. "It's heartbreaking cause there is only so many kennels we have and there are so many dogs in need and they're so special and have their own stories."

Like Maiorana, Angleton also stepped in to foster another dog, Bambi. "For me it was a no brainer to go ahead and do that and I've learned so many fun things about Bambi."

Maiorana said she hopes others think it is a no brainer to take in one of the pets."We really need the community to step up. Fostering is one way, adoption is another."

If you're looking to foster, go onlineto fill out a form to see if you're a good match to take a dog home.