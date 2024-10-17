"We're thrilled": Homeowners react as Tallahassee leaders look to acquire land from gas company

City leaders say they will look to gain control of land in the Canopy neighborhood.

A Circle K gas station was set to be built on the property.

Watch the video to hear how we got here:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City of Tallahassee commissioners are looking to take over the land set for a gas station less than 100 feet away from some homes.

Neighbor Steve Durie said he finally feels hopeful that a gas station won't be put near his home.

"I have to admit, I am probably a little shocked," Durie said.

Durie is one of 18 neighbors who recently asked city leaders to prevent a Circle K from going up at the corner of Welaunee Boulevard and Dempsey Mayo Road.

The site is less than 100 feet from homes.

Neighbors like Michelle Riley have spoken out since June over concerns about health and the environment. She cited data from the National Institutes of Health.

"A longer study has found that living near highly trafficked roads and gas stations is linked to an increased risk in adverse health," Riley said.

She's right.

The NIH has published research showing living near gas stations can increase the risk of cancer and create other health issues.

For that reason, the city reached out to Circle K.

The gas company declined to talk.

Mayor John Dailey said he wants to look at acquiring the land through purchase, a land swap, or eminent domain.

The commission voted unanimously to look at those possible solutions.

"We could lose. They could sue us. We could go to court and lose," Dailey said. "Sometimes you have to fight the good fight."

Durie said this is what they've been fighting for.

"It looks like they're trying to do the right thing for Canopy and we're thrilled," Durie said.

The mayor said the land could be used as a park for the neighborhood.