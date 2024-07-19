We checked with Tallahassee hospitals on global IT outage; here's what they told us

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A massive IT outage impacted computer systems around the world Friday morning. We checked with Tallahassee area hospitals to see if the outage was impacting their operations.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital told ABC 27's Channing Frampton, "our health system has not been directly impacted by CrowdStrike's technology issue and we are working with our vendors to understand any issues they may be facing. We do not expect the incident to impact our ability to provide care to our patients."

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said, "the Microsoft and CrowdStrike global outage is not affecting patient care at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH), including hospital operations and TMH Physician Partners clinics. TMH is fully operational and seeing patients as normal."

ABC 27 has reached out to SGMC Health in Valdosta, Archbold in Thomasville and Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge regarding the outage. We'll update this story as soon as we hear back.