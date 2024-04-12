WATCH: Rising floodwater, downed lines making travel dangerous in Leon County

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.

Leon County Emergency Management said just after 2 p.m., an active water rescue was in progress due to a stranded motorist in the Chaires/Capitola area of Eastern Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office reminded drivers to not drive around posted barricades. Vehicles are becoming disabled due to the high water.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Kendall Brandt, is tracking rising water in Leon County. She found flooded roads in the area of Capitola Road, Baum Road Benjamin Chaires neighborhood. Watch her video above for Friday afternoon's update on the situation.

Friday afternoon, Kendall found a wire down in the water. People are also making the dangerous decision to drive through flooded roadways. The Leon County Sheriff's Office warned on Facebook, "due to the flooding rain, there are still rising waters." They also alerted drivers, "There are multiple road closures in the area at both bridges. Please use caution and an alternative route."

Leon County Emergency Management said Baum Road between Buck Lake and Capitola closed at 9 p.m., Thursday due to water over roadway. Also on Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an alligator in standing water on Shady Oaks Drive.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Alligator in standing water on Shady Oaks Drive Thursday, April 11

A deputy was able to wrangle and relocate the gator to safe place. This is a good reminder to stay out of standing floodwater. You never know what danger could be lurking.

Leon County Sheriff's Office April 11, deputies responded to Shady Oaks Drive for a report of an alligator on someone's property.



WATCH NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER KENDALL BRANDT'S INSTAGRAM REEL FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON BELOW:

Leon County has launched the Damage Assessment Tool to document damage within Leon County, resulting from the severe weather incident on April 11, 2024. This information will be used to assist in collecting consolidated impact information and to engage human services partners. To report damage, click here.

