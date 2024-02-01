WATCH: How one Leon County project is making it safer to drop your kids off at school

Leon County is continuing its work on 24 sidewalks near and around schools in the region.

The county is also adding 75 sidewalks in neighborhoods.

Watch to hear from one parent who says this makes him feel safer dropping his daughter off at school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One county project is improving pedestrian safety near schools and in neighborhoods.

Some parents like Derrick Stubbs said this makes them feel better about dropping their kids off at school.

Stubbs walks his daughter to Gilchrist Elementary School every day.

"Because I work across the street at 100 percent chiropractic, it's easy for me to walk and pick my daughter up from school," Stubbs said.

An experience he said is always great.

"Always safe because we have our great crossing guard Mr. Andy here," Stubbs said.

He said it's also safe because of this sidewalk near the school.

It's one of 24 the county is putting in near schools in the area as a part of the safe routes to school program.

It's a part of a federal grant that gives money to local governments to add those paths near schools.

"Safety is always the first priority when it comes to parents and their children so if we can have more sidewalks I think that's a great benefit for Tallahassee," Stubbs said.

The person leading the charge on those projects: county engineering director Charles Wu.

"Sidewalks provide separation for pedestrians form the vehicular traffic," Wu said.

He said it's something top of mind for county leaders.

"That's always considered when we widen a road the sidewalks or the trail or bike lanes will be added in the project to enhance pedestrian safety, bicyclists, everybody," Wu said.

That's why the county is also adding 75 sidewalks in neighborhoods nearby.

It's a plan that's been in the works since 2014 to add over 30 miles of walkable space for pedestrians.

The county is working its way down the list, finishing nine of those projects so far.

Something Stubbs said he is happy to see.

"Anywhere you'd assume there needs to be some sidewalks, I think that's a good place to start."

Once all of the safe routes to schools sidewalks are finished, the county will move on to the next group of sidewalks in neighborhoods across the area, like the one on Miccosukee Road.

