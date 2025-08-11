W.T. Moore Elementary School students return to renovated campus Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — W.T. Moore Elementary School students walked into a different school Monday as the school finishes upgrades part of its "complete campus renovation."



Principal Billy Millard says the campus renovations will improve safety, increase the school's capacity, and enhance students' education.

The approximately $20 million renovation was paid through the half-cent sales tax.

Watch the video to see what upgrades students are seeing on the first day of school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Faculty and staff at W.T. Moore are hoping some campus upgrades will enhance your student's education this school year.

The elementary school is undergoing a complete campus renovation.

Before, W.T. Moore was an open-concept school where students were able to see other classes in its classroom centers.

The new construction closes them off into separate rooms.

Principal Billy Millard says that feature will help students focus more this year.

“I taught here, so I can tell you that the kids were always looking to see what the other classes were doing, right? So, this helps for there to be some focus to what they're doing in the classroom,” Millard said.

More upgrades — two new Pre-K classrooms, an additional classroom in each of its four centers, and a bathroom for each class.

It all costs a little over $20 million – paid through the half-cent sales tax.



