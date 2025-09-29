Volunteer fire departments push for recruitment after City's decision to end fire service agreement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department is trying to recruit more volunteers to prepare for potential impacts following the City of Tallahassee's decision to end its fire service agreement with Leon County.



The department currently has 10 volunteers.

The department plans to recruit during the 28th Annual Leon County Volunteer Fire Truck Round Up on Oct. 11th, starting at 10 a.m. at Tom Brown Park.

Watch the video to hear why the department is hoping to recruit more volunteers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following the City of Tallahassee’s decision to end its fire service agreement for unincorporated areas –

“We're disappointed in the decision,” Bradfordville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Chief James Pollock said.

The Bradfordville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, a volunteer fire department, is preparing for any run-over impacts.

They’re pushing the need for more volunteers at the station.

“What we need right now as a volunteer fire departments is recruiting,” Pollock said.

Currently, the department has 10 active volunteers.

“I need medical responders. I need people interested in being firefighters, and I have a need for administrative stuff,” he said.

But Chief Pollock says these volunteers work 9 to 5 shifts, which can lead to coverage gaps.

“If any of my volunteers can't get the day off of work or they can't leave to run a call, then we need responders that can be available at all times,” Pollock said.

Earlier this month, city commissioners voted 3-2 to end the fire service agreement by 2028.

That decision comes after a months-long debate between the city and county on how much fire service fee increase.

The city emphasizes it will continue to serve unincorporated areas until the agreement ends.

But Leon County leaders are disappointed in the decision.

Commissioner Brian Welch’s office sent ABC 27 a statement.

His priority is finding solution that “ensures strong fire protection” for everyone, and despite disappointment in the city’s decision, he’s “optimistic they can come back together and build a partnership.”

Read the statement in full below:

"My priority is finding a fair and responsible solution that ensures strong fire protection for every resident of Leon County, including those in the unincorporated areas. Leon County has always supported our Volunteer Fire Departments, and that commitment will not change under any future agreement. While I am disappointed by the City’s decision to end our current agreement, I remain optimistic that we can come back together and build a partnership that reflects accountability and cooperation for the people we serve." Commissioner Brian Welch's Office

Commissioner Bill Proctor also sent ABC 27 a letter he wrote to the Board of County Commissioners.

He wants neighbors to vote next year on whether the city or county should operate the fire department beginning in 2029.

Read the full letter below:

But while the future of fire services remains uncertain, Pollock says his station plans to be part of the conversation.

“The volunteer chiefs, we are actively working with our county administrators and county commissioners to come up with a solution for three years,” Pollock said.

There isn’t an indication on when the county will meet again to discuss the issue.

But Pollock plans to host a recruitment event on Oct. 11th to find more volunteers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.