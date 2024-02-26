VIDEO: Where 3 Blueprint projects in Northeast Tallahassee stand and what's next

We're tracking three Blueprint projects in the works in Northeast Tallahassee designed to better the lives of neighbors.

New parks and sidewalks are planned.

Watch the video to see where the projects stand and how neighbors feel about the designs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Blueprint is working to improve parts of the Northeast neighborhood. I'm Kendall Brandt your neighborhood reporter in Northeast Tallahassee.

The city and county agency is working on a project here in the Market District and in other parts of the area. Area business owners told me it's nice to see Blueprint investing in their shopping district.

Northeast Tallahassee business owner Gregory Cohen says his business in the Market District is booming. "This is the entrance to Tallahassee. We get a large number of people into our store just driving down the interstate."

He says his sweet shop, Lofty Pursuits, and others will do even better when the Market District Placemaking Project is complete. "None of us live in a vacuum. each business feeds another business and having us close together and a way for us to move from to one business to another means we can help our own neighbors."

It's a Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency project that has been in the works since 2020 to add a nine acre park here off of Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Road. It will also add an 8 foot wide sidewalk to Maclay Boulevard to connect to shops and dining.

It's something Cohen says is needed for the businesses in the area. "The Killearn Area is only growing, so that means we need to be in a place where we're not using our car as much. Maybe we are taking it to the area but we're not driving to the next block."

Construction hasn't started yet, but it should begin in April.

Just down the road, Blueprint is working on another project. It's called the Northeast Gateway. It's a project that will extend Welaunee Boulevard six miles to connect to Centerville Road.

Centerville is where Margie Peters walks down every day with her grandson from Roberts Elementary. She says the traffic in the area gets heavy.

"It used to be I thought that people would let you in, but they don't (laugh) Everyone is getting their kids at once and it backs up." The Welaunee Extension will provide another exit and entrance to Montford Middle and Roberts Elementary.

It's something she says will add safety and accessibility to the area.

"It will only help I think. Maybe it will alleviate some of it."

On that same road, Blueprint is also building a 50-acre park to house baseball, softball and soccer fields, as well as other sports facilities. Commissioner Brian Welch announced the new design for the project Monday.

Cohen says he hopes to see Blueprint continue to invest in infrastructure that supports the community.

"Blueprint works best when it builds infrastructure that lasts for generations. and that's one of the reasons this park project is so good. It's going to bring people to the region not just now, but for generations to come."

The Blueprint board will be meeting Thursday to discuss plans and funding for these three projects and others across the city.

Work has already started on the Northeast Gateway Project and we can expect the same for the Market District and the northeast park this year.

