VIDEO: Tallahassee Firefighters respond to massive house fire on Charlais Street

No one was hurt during a house fire in a Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On August 1, at 8:25 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located on Charlais Street. TFD units arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from a single-story residential structure. Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack while searching for any potential occupants. A search determined that no occupants were inside the house. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS, City of Tallahassee Utilities, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Tallahassee Fire Department reminds residents to regularly check their smoke alarms to ensure they are in proper working condition. Smoke alarms provide the early warning necessary to escape a potentially deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.