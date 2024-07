TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash involving a semi is leading to delays on Interstate 10 westbound in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Play the video above to see the scene from multiple angles.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. near mile marker 208. This is near the exit for Mahan Drive. Florida Highway Patrol does report injuries with this crash. Traffic is backing up on the westbound side from mile marker 208 to mile marker 210 on the westbound side.